A snow leopard in a wildlife rehabilitation center in Issyk-Kul, about 325 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 14 February 2016. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Snow leopard Bagheera bares its teeth in a wildlife rehabilitation center in Issyk-Kul, about 325 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 14 February 2016. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Snow leopards, a threatened species, have been spotted near the Kyrgyz capital in Central Asia amid warnings from the United Nations this could lead to the transfer of zoonotic diseases like Covid-19 and clashes with humans.

The European office of the UN Environment Program (UNEP) unveiled footage this week of snow leopards in the Kyrgyz mountains overlooking the capital Bishkek.