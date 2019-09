An advertisement thanking NSA leaker Edward Snowden appears on the side of a Metrobus in downtown Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

A video grab courtesy of The Guardian newspaper showing former CIA employee Edward Snowden during an exclusive interview with the newspaper's Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras in Hongkong, in June 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/GLENN GREENWALD / LAURA POITRAS / THE GUARDIAN HANDOUT

Democracy activists of organization Campact demonstrate in front of the German Chancellery for former US secret service worker Edward Snowden in Berlin, Germany, 4 July 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/KAY NIETFELD

American whistleblower Edward Snowden has published his memoirs in a book that urges people to seize their data in the Internet age.

Snowden went from being a teenager hooked on Nintendo to hiding intelligence secrets in the slits of a Rubik's cube, and Permanent Record offers a self-portrait of the former US National Security Agency (NSA) technician which goes on sale Tuesday in 23 countries, including USA.