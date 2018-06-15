Morocco's Amine Harit (C) reaches back for the ball during a Group B World Cup match against Iran on Friday, June 15, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE-EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Aziz Bouhaddouz (R) of Morocco in action against Iran's Ramin Rezaeian during a Group B World Cup match on Friday, June 15, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Iran players toss coach Carlos Queiroz in the air after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the 2018 World Cup opener for both teams on Friday, June 15, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE-EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco collapses after inadvertently putting the ball in his own net during a Group B World Cup match against Iran on Friday, June 15, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE-EPA/Georgi Licovski.

The soccer gods were smiling on Iran here Friday as the Asian side prevailed 1-0 over Morocco in the 2018 World Cup opener for both teams.

Five minutes into stoppage time, Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz sent the ball into his own net while trying to clear after an Iranian corner.

The victory puts Iran top of Group B, at least until after Friday's late match between group heavyweights Spain and Portugal, while Morocco saw their chances of advancing to the next round sharply diminished.

As was expected, defensive-minded Iran sat in for most of the match awaiting opportunities to counterattack, while the high-octane Moroccan side played a positive match.

Morocco's strategy was clear: get a goal as quickly as possible, and the North Africans threatened the Iran goal multiple times in the first 10 minutes, forcing keeper Ali Beiranvand to stay focused.

The Moroccans seemed to tire as the first half wore on and the Iranians generated a pair of opportunities just before the break.

Neither team changed their approach in the second half, but Morocco lacked the jump they showed in the opening minutes and Iran were visibly more comfortable.

Play nearly ground to a halt in the final 15 minutes amid extended stoppages for injuries to Morocco's Amrabat and Omid Ebrahimi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Iran, and the match seemed headed to a draw until Bouhhadouz's miscue.