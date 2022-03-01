A man inspects damages of the Héctor Alirio Martínez, home to community organizations in the region, after a car bomb destroyed it on 19 February 2022 in Saravena, Colombia. EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A view of the Héctor Alirio Martínez, home to community organizations in the region, after a car bomb destroyed it on 19 February 2022 in Saravena, Colombia. EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A women inspects the damages at the Héctor Alirio Martínez, home to community organizations in the region, after a car bomb destroyed it on 19 February 2022 in Saravena, Colombia. EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

On January 19, a car bomb exploded a few meters from a building in the city of Saravena, in the Colombian municipality of Arauca, where some 60 community leaders had gathered.

The activists survived the bombing because hours before the attack, they had erected makeshift barricades with plastic barrels they filled with stones as FARC dissidents, with Antonio Medina at the helm, were intent on assassinating them.

The attack claimed one life, Simeón Delgado, who was a security guard at the Colombian Agricultural Institute headquarters where the van exploded causing extensive damage to several buildings, including the Héctor Alirio Martínez building which is used by community-led organizations and was the target of the attack.

(...)