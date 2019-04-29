Santiago Abascal (C), leader of far-right party VOX, addresses supporters after polls have closed for the general elections in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

The ruling Socialist Party on Sunday came out on top of Spain’s general elections by earning a plurality of the vote – but falling short of being able to form a government without partners – in balloting that saw strong turnout and scattered representation for multiple outfits across the spectrum, including an emerging far-right party.

The center-left Socialist Party – known by its Spanish initials, PSOE – snagged 123 of the 350 lower house seats up for grabs, garnering 28.7 percent of the vote with 99.99 of precincts reporting and nearly doubling the figures of the contest’s runner-up.

“The Socialist party has won the general elections," declared incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez shortly after learning the official results at the election night party in Madrid. “Thus, the future has won and the past has lost.”

PSOE’s results marked a significant upturn compared to the previous elections in June 2016, when the 140-year-old party earned 38 fewer seats and six percentage points less.

It will now need the backing of at least one other party to cobble together the simple majority Sánchez needs to be reinvested as the head of government.

These elections saw a turnout rate of 75.75 percent, a 9-point increase since 2016 and the highest since the 77.4 percent registered in 1996. The all-time peak for voter participation was 79.97 percent in 1982.

The conservative Popular Party came in second, plummeting to 66 lawmakers – compared to the 137 it had during the previous legislative term – and making it its worst electoral result since its refoundation in 1989.

It obtained 16.7 percent of ballots, a drastic drop from the 33 percent the right-wing party got three years ago.

“We are going to get to work, starting now, to recover that support by leading the center-right space that could hardly become a winning option while being fragmented,” the PP’s leader, Pablo Casado, said at the election night rally held at the party’s headquarters in Madrid’s Genova street.

Not far behind was the business-aligned Ciudadanos ("Citizens," abbreviated as C's), which claimed the bronze medal after jumping up to 57 parliamentary seats from the 32 it previously enjoyed and reeling in 15.9 percent of voters, a 2.8-percent gain.

“I promise you that, sooner rather than later, we will govern Spain,“ an enthused Albert Rivera, who spearheads the center-right outfit, told supporters. "We are a resilient party. Today, Ciudadanos stands as Spain's hope for the future."

C’s has proven a serious competitor to the PP, a party with which it shares some core planks and a cross-section of its voter base, as well as recurring talking points railing against the Catalan independence movement.

The progressive coalition Unidas Podemos (“United We Can”) was worse off, as it lost 36 seats and showed a 6.8-point fall in the vote tally, leaving it with just 35 lawmakers instead of 71.

The left-tilting party suffered the siphoning of support by a PSOE strengthened through 10 months in power and the disenchantment of many voters who rejected the debilitating intra-party squabbles that climaxed with the last-minute split of a breakaway faction in Madrid and the collapse of a longstanding pact with civic platforms in the northwestern region of Galicia.

Despite the significant loss in institutional power, UP’s leadership expressed their mild satisfaction, as pre-election polls had augured an even bleaker outcome for the anti-establishment party.

“We would have liked a better result, but it's enough to meet our two goals in this campaign: first, putting a break on the right and far-right, and second, building a leftist coalition government,” said UP Secretary General Pablo Iglesias. “We need to work hard, we'll have many meetings to negotiate a government program.”

The fifth major player of the night was VOX, a once-fringe party with unabashed far-right inclinations that had never managed to attain parliamentary representation at the national level before and now racked up 24 lawmakers (10.26 percent of the vote).

With polls showing a considerable migration of PP voters to its more radical rival, VOX gained its ticket to the legislative body by riding on a Spanish nationalist platform with campaign promises that included mercilessly curtailing the northeastern region of Catalonia’s bid for secession, curbing both illegal and legal immigration and restricting abortion rights.

“Our party is here to stay,” said Santiago Abascal, who heads VOX since its founding in 2014 by former PP members who thought the then-ruling party was too soft on Catalan separatism.

"You will always have a voice in parliament," he added while addressing his supporters, many of whom appeared disappointed after several polls had predicted a stronger result.

VOX follows the rising trend of far-right populist parties gaining prominence throughout Europe and other Western nations.

With a discourse that openly or implicitly targets undocumented migrants and so-called political Islam, it also decries what it describes as rampant political correctness – known in Spanish as “buenismo,” or “do-goodism”) – and the alleged oppression of heterosexual Catholics by the LGBT+ and feminist movements.

It had tasted unexpected success in the recent elections held in Andalusia, where it outperformed polling and entered the regional parliament with 12 seats.

Last December, the Andalusian PSOE was ousted from power by a three-way PP-led coalition formed with C’s and VOX after the Socialists lost an uninterrupted stranglehold on the vast southern region since 1982.

There were another eight parties that secured representation in the national parliament on Sunday.

The left-leaning pro-independence Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) got 15 seats, six more than in the previous race.

Its right-slanted counterpart, Junts per Catalonia (“Together for Catalonia,” JxC) lost two seats, bringing their total down to seven.

The combined number of seats for both parties therefore increased from 17 to 22 seats, signaling a renewed vigor to the Catalan cause amid the ongoing court case – widely dubbed 'the trial of the century' – against several leading figures of the independence-seeking movement.

The Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), meanwhile, gained a lawmaker, meaning the moderately conservative and regionalist outfit is set to now hold six in total.

Euskal Herria Bildu (“Basque Country Unite”) – a left-wing party in favor of Basque independence – will be seating twice the number of deputies it previously had, with four elected legislators instead of two.

The alliance between the Canary Coalition (CC) and the Canary Nationalist Party (PNC) won two seats, also doubling their previous bounty, while Navarra Suma (“Navarre Adds Up”) – a regional center-right partnership between C’s, the PP and the Navarrese People’s Union – got two as well.

Compromís, a left-wing party in the Valencia region that ran on the same ticket as UP in 2016 but this time preferred to contend solo, obtained one seat.

However, in the Valencian regional elections held on the same day, it came in fourth with 16 seats, making a re-edition of the current coalition government with PSOE and UP very likely.

Lastly, the Regionalist Party of Cantabria (PRC), which was only on the ballot in the small northern province, got a lone seat in the lower house.

Spanish voters also chose 208 out of 266 senators (the upper house has 58 members designated indirectly by the regional parliaments).

PSOE won an absolute majority in the Senate with 122 seats, compared to the 43 it got in 2016.

The PP had dominated the body during the past term with 130 senators, a headcount that has now been whittled down to 55.

The presence of 13 different parties leaves the Spanish legislative branch quite fragmented. Historically, PSOE and PP were the two major parties that controlled the vast majority of the seats, but it all changed in 2015 with the rise of UP and C's.

The party that wants to form the next government needs to secure a majority of 50 percent plus one (176 seats) in the first round of voting during the formal investiture. If that attempt fails, it suffices to get a simple majority (more votes in favor than against) in the second round to gain power.

Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming coalition negotiations, one thing remains certain: no single party will be able to rule on its own. Deals will need to be struck, or – if the parties prove unable to reach agreements – Spaniards will be called to the ballot boxes for a repeat.

This scenario already occurred in the aftermath of the June 2015 elections. Sánchez had the support of C's, but it was not enough for an investiture. Rajoy also failed to muster adequate backing in the chamber, and citizens had to return to the polls six months later.

The Southern European kingdom now awaits with bated breath while the leading politicians decide its fate in the pivotal weeks to come.

