Real Sociedad's Willian Jose (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Rayo Vallecano during a La Liga match at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, on Tuesday, Sept. 25. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Rayo Vallecano's Oscar Trejo (C) celebrates after converting a penalty against Real Sociedad during a La Liga match at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, on Tuesday, Sept. 25. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad's Joan Bautista (L) vies for the ball with Rayo Vallecano's Alex Moreno during a La Liga match at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, on Tuesday, Sept. 25. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad needed a goal in the final stretch to salvage a 2-2 draw here Tuesday with Rayo Vallecano, who remain mired in the La Liga drop zone.

Looking ahead to a weekend match against Valencia, Sociedad coach Asier Garitano left several key starters on the bench at the start of the contest in front of 21,500 supporters at San Sebastian's Anoeta.

The approach looked sensible went the hosts took the lead in the 5th minute on a goal by Jon Bautista.

Instead of shutting down, Rayo responded with a high press and got their reward in the 31st minute, when Luis Advincula got the equalizer with some unintended help from Sociedad goalkeeper Gero Rulli, who botched a chance to shut down the play.

The picture grew even brighter for the visitors five minutes later, as Joseba Zaldua's foul against Bebe resulted in a penalty, converted by Oscar Trejo to put Rayo ahead 2-1.

Sociedad started the second half on the attack and nearly pulled level in the opening seconds on Igor Zubeldia's shot from distance, but with his side still trailing at the hour mark, Garitano began to make changes.

Within the space of two minutes, the coach replaced Zubeldia with Asier Illarramendi and subbed-out Ruben Pardo in favor of Willian Jose, who came close to scoring on his first touch before equalizing in the 77th minute with a thunderous header.

Sociedad, with 8 points from six matches, hold the sixth spot in the La Liga table, while Rayo are 18th with 4 points from five games.