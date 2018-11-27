Real Sociedad's Juanmi (L) strikes the ball as Celta goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez (in yellow) and defender Nestor Araujo look on during a LaLiga match on Monday, Nov. 26, at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Celta's Maxi Gomez (L) scores against Real Sociedad during a LaLiga match on Monday, Nov. 26, at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta.

Real Sociedad players celebrate a second goal against Celta during a LaLiga match on Monday, Nov. 26, at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta.

Real Sociedad produced one of their most complete performances of the season here Monday in a 2-1 victory over struggling Celta that was also their first home win of the 2018-2019 LaLiga campaign.

The triumph in front of nearly 18,000 people at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian lifted Sociedad to the 8th spot in LaLiga, with 19 points from 13 matches.

Celta, with 14 points, are 15th and sit just 3 points above the drop zone.

While both teams were missing important players to injury, Miguel Cardoso's debut as Celta coach was marked by his decision to start the match with top striker Maxi Gomez on the bench.

Sociedad, conversely, fielded an attack-oriented squad and nearly took the lead in the 3rd minute courtesy of Adnan Januzaj, but the Belgian's strike hit the post.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Juanmi also had chances for the home side against a Celta team that ended the first half without a shot.

The seemingly inevitable goal came in the 36th minute, when Oyarzabal beat Celta keeper Sergio.

Cardoso turned to Gomez at the start of the second half, but the Uruguayan was barely in the contest before Sociedad went up 2-0 in the 46th minute on David Zurutuza's header off a Januzaj pass.

The Sociedad attack suffered after Januzaj left the field with an injury in the 62nd minute, 20 minutes before Gomez pulled back a goal for Celta when it was too late to make a difference.