Real Sociedad exploded for three goals in the final 20 minutes here Friday to defeat Levante 3-1 in the opening contest of La Liga match-day 12.

While they were the better side for long stretches, Levante found themselves overwhelmed when Sociedad produced 10 minutes of brilliance to claim all three points and extend their away unbeaten streak to five.

The result leaves the two clubs separated by just a point. Levante are seventh with 17 points and Sociedad sit ninth in La Liga with 16 points.

Levante started aggressively in front of nearly 20,000 spectators at Ciutat de Valencia stadium and took the lead in the 3rd minute, when Chema, unmarked, loosed a powerful shot that took a deflection off a defender past Sociedad goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya.

But the initiative passed to the visitors as the minutes passed, though a lack of precision in the final third prevented Sociedad from exploiting their advantage.

The home side returned to the attack in the second half, led by Enis Bardhi, who forced a save from Sociedad keeper Oier Olazabal on a free kick and saw a second effort turned away before setting up a chance for Jason.

Yet the next goal went to Sociedad, as Theo Hernandez equalized in the 72nd minute with an assist from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Five minutes later, Juanmi redirected a pass from Adnan Januzaj to make it 2-1 for the visitors, and when Levante flew forward to try to salvage a point, Oyarzabal punished them on the counter with a strike in the 83rd minute.