Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal (L) tries to control the ball against Girona during a La Liga match on Monday, Oct. 22, at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero.

Real Sociedad's Jon Bautista (L) and Girona's Bernardo Espinosa go up for a ball during a La Liga match on Monday, Oct. 22, at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Girona's Cristhian Stuani (2nd R) leads an attack against Real Sociedad during a La Liga match on Monday, Oct. 22, in San Sebastian, Spain. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Supporters of Real Sociedad will have to wait a little longer to see the La Liga side win here after Girona held the hosts 0-0 Monday thanks to a great performance by goalkeeper Yassine "Bono" Bounou.

The match marked the return to San Sebastian of Eusebio Sacristan, fired in March as Sociedad's coach, and he was greeted with applause by the crowd of 20,997 at the Anoeta as he took up his position behind the Girona bench.

The visitors started brightly, but Sociedad got the first chance, a strike by Jon Bautista in the 6th minute that forced what would prove to be just the first of a series of impressive stops by Bono.

With top striker Cristhian Stuani on the bench, Girona were unable to translate their advantage in possession into goals.

Meanwhile, Bono remained stalwart, stopping a pair of dangerous shots by Mikel Oyarzabal and Ruben Pardo before getting some help from the post against Sandro's effort.

The pattern persisted into the second half, though both coaches turned to their leading scorers - Stuani for Girona and Willian Jose for Sociedad - in hopes of breaking the deadlock.

Bono again thwarted Sandro and Oyarzabal and Choco Lozano came close to stealing all 3 points for Girona with a bolt in the final minute of regulation.

With the draw, Sociedad climbed to 12 points from nine matches and are ninth in La Liga. Girona, with 10 points, sit in 15th place.