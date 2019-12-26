People wear special glasses to look at a solar eclipse in Banda Aceh, Indonesia 26 December 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Medan, Indonesia, 26 December 2019. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Local use their smart phone to take a picture of a solar eclipse as seen in a camera screen in Banda Aceh, Indonesia 26 December 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A picture take through a special glass shows the solar eclipse as seen from Banda Aceh, Indonesia 26 December 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian boys wearing special glasses look up at the sun during a solar eclipse, outside the planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia 26 December 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian kids wearing special glasses look up at the sun during a solar eclipse, outside the planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia 26 December 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Residents in Medan and Banda Aceh in Indonesia's Sumatra island early on Thursday afternoon gathered to watch the annular solar eclipse through telescopes and protective glasses.

In this eclipse, the moon covers the sun's center, leaving the sun's outer edges visible to form an annulus, or "ring of fire."

The eclipse was visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia and parts of the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Visual story by Dedi Sinuhaji and Hotli Simanjuntak