Residents in Medan and Banda Aceh in Indonesia's Sumatra island early on Thursday afternoon gathered to watch the annular solar eclipse through telescopes and protective glasses.
In this eclipse, the moon covers the sun's center, leaving the sun's outer edges visible to form an annulus, or "ring of fire."
The eclipse was visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia and parts of the Indian and Pacific Oceans.
Visual story by Dedi Sinuhaji and Hotli Simanjuntak