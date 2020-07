A handout photo made available on 16 July 2020 by the Solar Orbiter/EUI Team (ESA and NASA) that shows the closest image of the sun ever taken by Solar Orbiter Mission, 77 million kilometers from the sun. EFE/EPA/SOLAR ORBITER/EUI TEAM HANDOUT

A handout composite picture of several images made 30 May 2020 and made available 16 July 2020 by the European Space Agency, ESA, showing Solar Orbiter's first view of the Sun. EFE/EPA/ESA HANDOUT

New images taken 77 million kilometers from the Sun by Solar Orbiter have revealed “omnipresent” solar flares on the surface of the Earth’s life-giving star.

The miniature solar flares have been dubbed “campfires” by the scientists behind the European Space Agency and NASA’s collaborative operation, which revealed the closest images ever taken of the Sun on Thursday. EFE-EPA

