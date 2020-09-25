An aerial picture taken with a drone shows workers clad in hazmat suits carrying the coffin of a person who died of complications from COVID-19 disease during a funeral at Pondok Ranggon Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ADI WEDA

The Philippines and Indonesia are the only two countries in Southeast Asia that have not been able to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections. What do they have in common? Their governments have appointed soldiers to lead their responses to the public health crisis, reducing medical experts and scientists to secondary roles.

The Philippines has the most cases in the region, with just shy of 300,000, while Indonesia follows with over 262,000. The latter has the most deaths in Southeast Asia with more than 10,000, while the former has the second most at over 5,000. EFE-EPA