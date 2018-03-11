Spanish Marc Soler of Movistar Team crosses the finish line to win the Paris-Nice 2018 cycling race, after the eighth and final stage over 110km from Nice to Nice, France, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spanish cyclist Marc Soler (Movistar) on Sunday won the title in the Paris-Nice road cycling race, while his countryman David de la Cruz (Sky) clinched the eighth and final stage.

De la Cruz's winning time for the 110-kilometer final stage heading into Nice was two hours, 53 minutes and six seconds, just beating out another Spanish rider, Omar Fraile (Astana), who came second.

Overall champion Soler finished the final day in third place, three seconds off the pace, but still clinched the title with a total time of 30 hours, 22 minutes and 41 seconds.

In the end, Britain's Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott) came second in the general classification, four seconds behind Soler.

Spain's Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain Merida) completed the podium, 14 seconds off the pace.