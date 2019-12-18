Children fetch water using jerry cans at a water point set up by Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF), as Nigerian troops (L), under the Africa Union, patrol escorting journalists and aid workers visiting people displaced by floods at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Belet Weyne, Hirshabelle state, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

A small girl (C) looks on while being carried by her mother outside a makeshift tent at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Belet Weyne, Hirshabelle state, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Ali Farah (C), 50, a father of eight sits inside his makeshift tent with some of his children at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Belet Weyne, Hirshabelle state, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

A small baby on a mattress inside a makeshift tent at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Belet Weyne, Hirshabelle state, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

An aerial view picture shows makeshift tents (C), at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the town of Belet Weyne, Hirshabelle state, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

A small boy (C), walks through the streets of Belet Weyne town which was affected by floods, forcing thousands of residents to move to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Belet Weyne, Hirshabelle state, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

An aerial view shows the Shabelle river passing through town of Belet Weyne, Hirshabelle state, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

A small boy looks on as he stands inside a makeshift tent at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Belet Weyne, Hirshabelle state, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Thousands of people have been forced to flee from the city of Beledweyne in Somalia after the country was hit by droughts and floods.

One resident Cadar Ibraahim said she has lost count of how many times she has been displaced by weather disasters.