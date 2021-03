A picture made available on 11 March 2017 shows Myanmar villagers returning to their village from Moreh in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur state, India, 10 March 2017. EPA-EFE/STR

A picture made available on 11 March 2017 shows Indian security personnel keeping watch along the Indo-Myanmar border fencing in Moreh in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur state, India, 10 March 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Some 300 Myanmar citizens tried to cross the border with India on Saturday, the deadliest day since the Feb. 1 military coup with over 110 deaths reported, although they were stopped by security forces.

With a shared border stretching more than 1,600 kilometers (994 miles), along which people from both sides have ethnic and even family ties, India has become one of the main destinations for Myanmar citizens fleeing military repression. EFE-EPA