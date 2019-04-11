The late Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress (ANC) party brought an end to the minority rule of white South Africans over the majority community of black people 25 years ago, thus ending one of the most unjust systems of racial repression in history: Apartheid.
The first free and fair elections in 1994 marked a huge shift in consciousness for the country and the beginning of what millions hoped would be a dream of a multiracial "Rainbow Nation."
The stark reality is very different. Millions of poor, primarily black South Africans, continue to struggle for basic services such as access to water and electricity, which has resulted in violent "service delivery" riots.
This retrospective Photo Set compiled by epa-efe depicts the chronology of South Africa's history from the arrival of the first white men in 1652, looks at the country's very soul and mirrors the journey of this infant democracy through its sometimes painful path to finding balance over the past 15 years.