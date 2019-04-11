A white women helps and black women remove her belongings as a fire rages through an informal settlement in Kaya Sands, Johannesburg, 11 November 2015. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

An elderly women sits on all of her belongings during ongoing service delivery protests in Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 July 2009. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A young boy walks into a church where refugees sleep after being evicted from a nearby farm in southern Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 July 2009. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Supporters of the ANC (African National Congress) singing the national anthem while carrying a photography of President Jacob Zuma during an election rally prior to the 2009 general elections in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Township Yogi teacher and former ANC soldiere, Kenneth Qamata (49) sits and in prayer in his house as a photograph of Nelson Mandela is seen above his chair in Inanda Township, Durban, South Africa, 25 January 2014. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Some of the hundreds of people carry candles during a memorial for the late Nelson Mandela in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 December 2014. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A young boy walks past a burning fire used to keep evicted families warm overnight after police and private security evicted families from a commercial property in Johannesburg, South Africa, 05 June 2014. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

White and black South African's party together as they wait for the start of the Super 14 final against the Stormers played at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto, South Africa, 29 May 2010. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Right wing AWB mourners carry crosses marking the number of farmers who have been murdered during the funeral of slain Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging (AWB) leader, Eugene Terre'Blanche, Ventersdorp, South Africa, 09 April 2010. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

The late Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress (ANC) party brought an end to the minority rule of white South Africans over the majority community of black people 25 years ago, thus ending one of the most unjust systems of racial repression in history: Apartheid.

The first free and fair elections in 1994 marked a huge shift in consciousness for the country and the beginning of what millions hoped would be a dream of a multiracial "Rainbow Nation."

The stark reality is very different. Millions of poor, primarily black South Africans, continue to struggle for basic services such as access to water and electricity, which has resulted in violent "service delivery" riots.

This retrospective Photo Set compiled by epa-efe depicts the chronology of South Africa's history from the arrival of the first white men in 1652, looks at the country's very soul and mirrors the journey of this infant democracy through its sometimes painful path to finding balance over the past 15 years.