Italian Luca Marini of SKY Racing Team VR46 (R), Spanish Joan Mir of EG 0,0 Marc VDS (C) and South African Brad Binder of Reb Bull KTM Ajo (L) in action during the Moto2 race of the motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, 15 July 2018. EPA/FILIP SINGER

South African Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM Ajo celebrates on the podium after winning the Moto2 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, 15 July 2018. EPA/FILIP SINGER

South African Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM Ajo celebrates after winning the Moto2 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, 15 July 2018. EPA/FILIP SINGER

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) on Sunday won the Moto 2 race of the German Motorcycling Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old South African finished the Sachsenring circuit in eastern Germany first, followed by Spain's Joan Mir (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) and Italy's Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46).

"Brad Binder holds on to take his first intermediate class win," MotoGP tweeted of his victory.

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia leads the overall world standings on 148 points, followed by Portugal's Miguel Oliveira and Spain’s Alex Marquez, on 141 and 113 points, respectively.