Johannesburg (South Africa), 08/04/2022.- Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is pictured in her office in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 April 2022. The qualified doctor and member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) was elected to the position on 22 November 2021, becoming the first woman to serve as mayor of the metropolitan municipality, which was established in 2000. (Sudáfrica, Johannesburgo) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

It was 1886 when the discovery of gold unleashed the potential of what is today one of the largest cities in South Africa, Johannesburg.

But after decades of colonization and only one generation of democracy, the city is far from its promised glory.

This is why Mpho Phalatse, the city’s first black mayor, wants to reclaim it. EFE

