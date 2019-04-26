A view of one of the new struggle hero statues, of Nelson Mandela, recently erected at the Cradle of Humankind in Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Supporters of the ANC (African National Congress) singing the national anthem while carrying a photography of President Jacob Zuma during an election rally prior to the 2009 general elections in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africans went to the polls in April 1994 to bury the Apartheid era and break through under the leadership of Nelson Mandela to become a paradigm of diversity, a rainbow nation.

They were days of optimism in which the black majority, finally, achieved political power.

Long queues outside schools and an almost festive atmosphere of brotherhood characterized the arrival of multiracial democracy in South Africa despite the preceding years of difficult transition in which thousands of deaths were recorded due to political violence.

"This is, for all South Africans, an unforgettable occasion. It is the realization of our hopes and dreams that we have cherished over decades," Mandela said on April 27 of that year after voting for the first time in his life. "The dreams of a South Africa which represents all South Africans," he added, "is the beginning of a new era."

Dressed in a beige shirt buttoned up to the neck and with his trademark smile, the hero of the struggle against Apartheid, who had left prison in 1990 after 27 years behind bars, deposited his ballot in Oshlange, near the eastern city of Durban, amid huge expectation inside and outside the country.

Voting began on April 26 and lasted three days, with the eyes of the world placed on a South Africa that had become a kind of international pariah due to the survival of racial segregation until the verge of the 1990s, when the 1989-1994 government of Frederik Willem de Klerk announced the beginning of the dismantling of the racist system.

One of his first gestures had been to release Mandela from prison. Mandela was the man who would later defeat him in the first free elections in the country, by almost 40 percentage points.

Both had been polar opposites during the four years of hard negotiations of the transition.

Their efforts later earned them jointly the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize. And De Klerk would end up as one of Mandela's two vice presidents in the first democratic government, which bet for the unity and reconciliation of all South Africans.

A VOTE TO BURY APARTHEID'S CRUELTY

"It was a very good thing, it was the first time we had the opportunity to be part of a process that had never been open to our people," Alvin Botes told Efe.

He was one of the young people who had helped guide people to the polls in the 1994 elections and is currently a lawmaker for the party he had voted for: Mandela's African National Congress, or ANC.

"In my family, my grandfather was a farmer and he and his family were expelled from their farm by a white racist Afrikaner, so my vote was an act of redemption for my family, to give them back their dignity," Botes continued.

Apartheid, from a word that in Afrikaans – a language derived from Dutch – means "separateness," was set up in 1948 as a set of oppressive policies aimed at maintaining the status quo of the white minority that controlled the country, an inheritance of Dutch and British colonization.

The color of a person's skin limited not only the potential of social ascent but also where a South African could live, what subjects could be studied or whom they could marry.

All this discrimination ended in April 1994 with the democratic exercise of going to the polls.

"There was pride and there was relief because it was the culmination of a long struggle, for me it was a historic moment because as a student and activist I had fought for democracy but I never imagined that would happen during my lifetime," said Dali Mpofu, who at that time was a volunteer of the ANC.

Today, Mpofu is part of the leadership of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a hard left outfit founded in 2013 that has been the party to hive off most votes from the ANC, but at that time he also gave his vote for Mandela to achieve his victory.

RELIEF AND UNCERTAINTY AMONG THE WHITE MINORITY

Voting democratically was not just a triumph for the black, mixed-race or immigrant populations who had had their basic human rights restricted, such as those of Indian ancestry.

The leap towards democracy was also a joyful experience for many among the white population, although there had been uncertainty in many sectors and even full opposition.

Natasha Mazzone, of Italian and British descent and now a lawmaker with the Democratic Alliance or DA, South Africa's main opposition party, was some three years too young to vote in 1994, but clearly remembers the feeling of camaraderie, the long lines and the barbecues in the streets as they waited to vote.

"It was a great time to be a South African and everyone was very excited about the change that was about to happen," she said. "But there were people who were a little nervous, wondering if the country was going to be okay or saying that it was a decisive moment to see if everything was going to end up in a civil war."

DISENCHANTMENT

Now, a quarter of a century after the vote, disenchantment has set in.

At his home in Soweto, Mookho Shonque opens the door sporting an ANC cap.

"I vote for the ANC due to Mandela," she told Efe. Like her, millions of South Africans still support the party in power despite the disenchantment problems such as corruption have generated.

Founded in 1912, the former liberation movement that fought against the segregationist Apartheid regime has won all of South Africa's general elections with a support of more than 60 percent since democracy arrived, 25 years ago.

"It's the best party and I like it," says Shonque, a retired mother of two.

"The ANC has given us everything," says her husband, sitting next to her in the small living room where they receive Efe. He is wearing a yellow T-shirt with the face of the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on it, showing who he is going to vote for in the general elections on May 8.

Neither the failed fight against crime nor the high levels of unemployment or the serious deficiencies in the provision of state services - from education to health or electricity - seem to have dented the loyalty that most South Africans still give the ANC.

Not even the mismanagement of the fight against AIDS in the first years of democracy, the rampant corruption - especially extended during the years of Jacob Zuma's leadership (2009-2018) – nor even the high levels of poverty or entrenched inequality that still affect the black population have been translated into a desire to support the opposition.

Yet, signs of exhaustion are also in the air, loaded with the weight of all the debts and promises to which the South African rainbow democracy has not yet responded.

"I know that the ANC will win anyway, whether I vote for them or not," said 39-year-old Naty while waiting for her meal at one of the most popular restaurants in the Phiri neighborhood in the former black ghetto district of Soweto, southwest of Johannesburg.

Sometimes this disenchantment has been translated into votes for the opposition, led by DA to which the polls give about 20 percent of the likely vote.

"I'm not going to vote because I do not feel that anyone deserves my vote," says call center worker at City Power, Sibongile, 40, who is sitting next to Naty. "Nobody is going to make a difference, nobody is going to change anything," she adds, disenchanted. EFE-EPA

ng/hh/sh