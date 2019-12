Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi (C-L) is crowned Miss Universe 2019 by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (C-R) at the conclusion of the Miss Universe 2019 beauty pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 8 December 2019. EPA-EFE/BRANDEN CAMP

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi walks on stage before being crowned Miss Universe 2019, at the conclusion of the Miss Universe 2019 beauty pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 8 December 2019. EPA-EFE/BRANDEN CAMP

Zozibini Tunzi, a 26-year-old model and beauty queen from South Africa, was chosen as Miss Universe 2019 during the contest's Sunday night gala in the American city of Atlanta, becoming the third representative from that country to earn the prestigious title.

Tunzi, who was born in Tsolo (Eastern Cape) and graduated in public relations from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, was crowned by her predecessor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines.EFE-EPA