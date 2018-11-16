South African surfer Grant "Twiggy" Baker on Friday won the Nazaré Challenge in central Portugal the first of the World Surf League's Big Wave Tours this season, according to the organization.
The 45-year-old from Durban scored 25.04 points for two waves in the final of the competition famed for boasting some of the biggest waves in the world.
He thus pipped Brazilian finalist Lucas Chianca and Spaniard Natxo Gonzalez from the Basque region, who came in second and third respectively.
Nazaré, some 114 kilometers (70 miles) north of Lisbon, is world-renowned in the surfing community for its monster swell owing to a deep underwater canyon.