Portugal 's surfer Joao de Macedo in action during the Nazare Challenge 2018/2019, as part of the World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Tour in Nazare, Portugal, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROS

Brazil's surfer Lucas Chianca in action during the Nazare Challenge 2018/2019, as part of the World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Tour in Nazare, Portugal, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROS

South Africa's surfer Grant Baker in action during the Nazare Challenge 2018/2019, as part of the World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Tour in Nazare, Portugal, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROS

South African surfer Grant "Twiggy" Baker on Friday won the Nazaré Challenge in central Portugal the first of the World Surf League's Big Wave Tours this season, according to the organization.

The 45-year-old from Durban scored 25.04 points for two waves in the final of the competition famed for boasting some of the biggest waves in the world.

He thus pipped Brazilian finalist Lucas Chianca and Spaniard Natxo Gonzalez from the Basque region, who came in second and third respectively.

Nazaré, some 114 kilometers (70 miles) north of Lisbon, is world-renowned in the surfing community for its monster swell owing to a deep underwater canyon.