Some of the thousands of mostly women demonstrate against the countries extraordinarily high rate of gender violence against women at the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange), Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A women cries out during a demonstration by thousands of mostly women against the countries extraordinarily high rate of gender violence against women at the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange), Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Hundreds of South Africans dressed in black protested outside the economic heart of the country over violence against women.

Campaigners gathered outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange demanding measures to tackle the high levels of sexual violence in the country, where 114 rapes are reported every day.