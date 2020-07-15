An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, approaches the flight deck of the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a drill in the South China Sea, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/MC2 Samantha Jetzer HANDOUT LCDR Dawn Stankus

An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the Tigertails of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, flies past the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76) during a drill in the South China Sea, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/MC3 Cody Beam HANDOUT

The heavily-disputed South China Sea has become the latest battlefield in the cold war between the United States and China, with both world powers conducting naval operations that threaten to escalate the diplomatic stand-off and fuel instability in the region.

The ongoing trade war, the blame game over Covid-19 and the sweeping national security law in Hong Kong provide a backdrop of simmering tensions as the US turns its focus to Beijing’s maritime claims in the South China Sea. EFE-EPA

sga/jot/ks