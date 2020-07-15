The heavily-disputed South China Sea has become the latest battlefield in the cold war between the United States and China, with both world powers conducting naval operations that threaten to escalate the diplomatic stand-off and fuel instability in the region.
The ongoing trade war, the blame game over Covid-19 and the sweeping national security law in Hong Kong provide a backdrop of simmering tensions as the US turns its focus to Beijing’s maritime claims in the South China Sea. EFE-EPA
