South India celebrates Thai Pongal harvest festival

Hindu women cook pongal, a traditional rice dish, during the Thai Pongal festival, locally known as Makar Sankranti, in Bangalore, India, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Women draw a rangoli outside their house during the Thai Pongal festival, locally known as Makar Sankranti, in Bangalore, India, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A Tamil woman cooks pongal, a traditional rice dish, during the Thai Pongal festival celebration in Mumbai, India, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

