Zhang Rui of China in action during the women's doubles quarterfinal table tennis match against Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Grand Finals at Namdong Gym in Incheon, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Mima Ito (R) and Hina Hayata (out of frame) of Japan react during the women's doubles quarterfinal table tennis match against Gaoyang Liu and Zhang Rui of China at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Grand Finals at Namdong Gym in Incheon, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Zhang Rui of China in action during the women's doubles quarterfinal table tennis match against Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Grand Finals at Namdong Gym in Incheon, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Hina Hayata (L) and Mima Ito of Japan in action during the women's doubles quarterfinal table tennis match against Gaoyang Liu and Rui Zhang of China at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Grand Finals at Namdong Gym in Incheon, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's Jeon Jihee and Yang Haeun, seeded third, defeated sixth-seeded Doo Hoi Kem and Lee Ho Ching from Hong Kong 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-9 in the women's doubles quarter final clash at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour in Incheon.

The South Korean pair won the opening game after establishing a 7-3 lead and won the next two points, just before Zhang Rui, the Hong Kong coach called for a "Time Out".

Jeon Jihee and Yang Haeun levelled at 8-all before winning three of the next four points.

On an adjacent table, China's Chen Ke and Wang Manyu, seeded fourth, beat Japan's Honoka Hashimoto and Hitomi Sato, seeded seventh, in three straight games 11-7, 14-12, 11-9.

China's Chen Xingtong and Sun Yingsha, seeded second, defeated Hong Kong's eighth-seeded Ng Wing Nam and Minnie Soo Wai Yam 11-6, 11-4, 11-6, while fellow China's fifth-seeded Liu Gaoyang and Zhang Rui lost to top seeded Hina Hayata and Mima Ito 11-6, 11-9, 11-9) from Japan.

Hina Hayata and Mima Ito will play against South Korea's Jeon Jihee and Yang Haeun, while Chen Ke and Wang Manyu will take on Chen Xingtong and Sun Yingsha in the semi-finals of the women's doubles event on Friday.