The South Korean national soccer team took until extra-time to defeat Bahrain 2-1 in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round-of-16 contest, advancing to the quarters after both teams tied 1-1 in regular time.
With the win at Al-Rashid Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, South Korea was set to play its last-eight duel against the winner of the Qatar vs Iraq match later Tuesday.
Forward Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea the lead just two minutes before the first-half stoppage time, while striker Mohamed Al Romaihi drew Bahrain level in the 77th minute, and the 1-1 deadlock reigned till just after regular time.
Just two minutes into the second half's extra-time, a header by defender Kim Jin-Su secured the win for South Korea and a berth in this year's quarterfinals.