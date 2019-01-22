Mohamed Saad Alromaihi (R) of Bahrain scores a 1-1 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between South Korea and Bahrain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Hwang Hee-Chan of South Korea scores a 1-0 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between South Korea and Bahrain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of Bahrain react after losing the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between South Korea and Bahrain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of South Korea celebrate a 2-1 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between South Korea and Bahrain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Son Heung-Min (L) and Ji Dong-Won of South Korea celebrate a 2-1 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between South Korea and Bahrain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of South Korea celebrate after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between South Korea and Bahrain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

The South Korean national soccer team took until extra-time to defeat Bahrain 2-1 in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round-of-16 contest, advancing to the quarters after both teams tied 1-1 in regular time.

With the win at Al-Rashid Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, South Korea was set to play its last-eight duel against the winner of the Qatar vs Iraq match later Tuesday.

Forward Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea the lead just two minutes before the first-half stoppage time, while striker Mohamed Al Romaihi drew Bahrain level in the 77th minute, and the 1-1 deadlock reigned till just after regular time.

Just two minutes into the second half's extra-time, a header by defender Kim Jin-Su secured the win for South Korea and a berth in this year's quarterfinals.