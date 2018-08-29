South Korea's Jeong Bo-kyeong defeated Japan's Ami Kondo in extra time in the women's under-48 kilogram final of the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday.
World number 16 Jeong, who defeated her opponent, ranked seventh in the world, by waza-ari (the second highest score a fighter can achieve), had won the silver at the 2016 Olympics.
She is the first of the three South Koreans to compete in judo finals on Wednesday.
The judo competitions at the Jakarta Games opened on Wednesday with 14 weight divisions, seven each for men and women, as well as one mixed team event.
Third placed South Korea has grabbed 37 gold medals until now at the Jakarta Games.