Bokyeong Jeong of South Korea (L) competes against Ami Kondo of Japan (R) during the women's 48 kg Judo gold medal match of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta - Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Gold medalist in the women's 48 kg Bo Kyeong Jeong of South Korea during a medal ceremony at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta - Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

(L-R) Medalists in the women's 48 kg Judo: silver medalist Ami Kondo of Japan, gold medalist Bo Kyeong Jeong of South Korea and bronze medalits Urantsetseg Munkhbat of Mongolia and Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh of Kazakhstan during a medal ceremony at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta - Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

South Korea's Jeong Bo-kyeong defeated Japan's Ami Kondo in extra time in the women's under-48 kilogram final of the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday.

World number 16 Jeong, who defeated her opponent, ranked seventh in the world, by waza-ari (the second highest score a fighter can achieve), had won the silver at the 2016 Olympics.

She is the first of the three South Koreans to compete in judo finals on Wednesday.

The judo competitions at the Jakarta Games opened on Wednesday with 14 weight divisions, seven each for men and women, as well as one mixed team event.

Third placed South Korea has grabbed 37 gold medals until now at the Jakarta Games.