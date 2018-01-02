(FILE) A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 21, 2017 (issued Sep. 22, 2017). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) North Korea's Ryom Tae-ok (L) and Kim Ju-sik (R) perform during the Pairs' Short Program of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland, Mar. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN

(FILE) South Koreans wearing uniforms pose for a photo with the podium during Launch of Victory Ceremonies PyeongChang 2018 at the Press Center in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during the first Cabinet meeting of 2018 at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (The Blue House) in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The president of South Korea said Tuesday that his government will take swift action to help North Korea participate in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed willingness to send a delegation.

"I hope the Unification Ministry and the Ministry of Culture and Sports will swiftly come up with follow-up measures to quickly restore South-North Korean dialogue and realize the North Korean delegation's participation in the PyeongChang Olympics," said Moon Jae-in during a cabinet meeting, according to statements reported by Yonhap news agency.

Moon's words come after Kim Jong-un said in his year-end speech that his country is prepared to dispatch a delegation for the Olympic event to be held in South Korea between Feb. 9 and 25.

Kim's statements, where he also expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Seoul, represent the first official announcement of the country's decision on the games.

Moon during the cabinet meeting applauded the comments of the North Korean leader, calling them "a response to our proposal to turn the PyeongChang Olympic Games into a groundbreaking chance to improve South-North relations and establish peace."

In the event of a bilateral dialogue taking place, it would be the first such contact made in more than two years between the two Koreas.

Figure skaters Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik are the only two North Korean athletes qualified for the event to be held in PyeongChang county about 70 kilometers south of the inter-Korean border.

Although North Korea did not register these two athletes within the time frame provided, the skaters could still participate if the International Olympic Committee sends them an invitation.