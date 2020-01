Queen Letizia of Spain (2nd right) and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto (right) visit the South Korean stand at the Fitur 2020 International Tourism Fair during its inauguration in Ifema, Madrid on 22 January 2020. EFE/ Ballesteros

South Korea tourism: We have a lot of things to enjoy in 2020

Punters at Spain's tourism fair were in for a treat. South Korea was this year's guest country and the country's stall director said: "We have a lot of things to enjoy."

Industry specialists and press flooded into the monumental hanger hosting Fitur, one of the world's largest tourism trade fairs, visitors were greeted by a video installation that ushered people into the South Korea experience.