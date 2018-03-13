Southampton's manager Mauricio Pellegrino reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London, UK, Dec. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Southampton said Monday that club directors fired coach Mauricio Pellegrino, who joined the Premier League side in June 2017.

The Argentine manager came to England after a fairly successful run with Spain's Alaves, but Southampton sit 17th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone with eight matches to play.

News of Pellegrino's dismissal follows the Saints' 3-0 loss last weekend away to Newcastle United, their fourth consecutive league match without a victory.

Southampton have won only once in their last 17 Premier League outings, though the team have qualified for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Two of Pellegrino's top assistants, Carlos Compagnucci and Xavier Tamarit, were also let go.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Mauricio, Carlos and Xavier for their efforts during their time with Southampton, and wish them well for the future," the club said in a brief statement.

"The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already underway," Southampton said.

Some observers were surprised when Southampton fired manager Claude Puel last summer after he guided the team to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League and to the final of the EFL Cup, where they lost 3-2 to Manchester United.

Under Pellegrino, Alaves finished ninth in La Liga and played in their first-ever Copa del Rey final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona.

sd/dr