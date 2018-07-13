Jannik Vestergaard reacts during the German DFB Cup round of 16 soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Dec. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

The Premier League side Southampton on Friday announced the signing of Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard from Germany's Borussia Monchengladbach for reportedly 18 million pounds sterling ($23.64 million).

The defender, who played with his national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, signed a four-year-contract with Southampton.

"I knew of the interest before the World Cup and the club has followed me for quite some time and done a lot of scouting, which is also a good sign for me that they know my strengths and weaknesses," Vestergaard told the English club's website.

Vestergaard joins Southampton to reinforce the Saints' defense that was weakened following the transfer of Netherlands' Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool in the winter.