Countries in southern Africa, one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet, are threatening to pull out of an international treaty to protect endangered plants and animals in favor of relaxing trade laws of certain mammals, including rhinos and elephants.
Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe are some of the countries that have expressed their discontent over the fact the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) ignored requests to lift trade bans on certain animals.