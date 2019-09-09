Elephants lock horns as they greet each other at dawn in the Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya, 9 October 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

An elephant walks in the marsh in the Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya, 8 October 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Countries in southern Africa, one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet, are threatening to pull out of an international treaty to protect endangered plants and animals in favor of relaxing trade laws of certain mammals, including rhinos and elephants.

Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe are some of the countries that have expressed their discontent over the fact the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) ignored requests to lift trade bans on certain animals.