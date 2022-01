The director of the Chilean Antarctic Institute (Inach), Marcelo Leppe (left), inspecting fossils collected in Antarctica, in Punta Arenas, Chile. EFE/FILE/José Caviedes

Punta Arenas, a city on the Strait of Magellan in the far south of Chile, used to be a contributor to rising global temperatures due to its coal mining fields.

But today, thanks to the development of green hydrogen plants and sensors to detect global warming, it has become a natural laboratory to combat climate change as part of a project by the International Antarctic Center. EFE

