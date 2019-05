Russian soldiers march through Red Square during the final rehearsal of the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian tanks T-72B3 drive down Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2019. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

Russian girls, students of a military high school, march during a traditional Victory Day parade during it's final rehearsal on Red square in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (C-L) and Commander-in-Chief of the Graund Forces and Victory Parade Commander Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov (C-R) salute to soldiers as they are driven along Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2019. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

Russian soldiers march during a traditional Victory Day parade during it's final rehearsal on Red square in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian self propelled artillery vehicles Msta-C roll during traditional Victory Day parade's final rehearsal on Red square in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2019. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A member of a research group sits near coffins with remains of Soviet soldiers during a funeral ceremony at a memorial cemetery at the Sinyavino's Hills outside St. Petersburg, Russia, 07 May 2019. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Members of a research group carry coffins with remains of Soviet soldiers during a funeral ceremony at a memorial cemetery at the Sinyavino's Hills outside St. Petersburg, Russia, 07 May 2019. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russian troops march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2019. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

Russian soldiers march during a traditional Victory Day parade during it's final rehearsal on Red square in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The remains of 714 Soviet soldiers killed in battle during World War II were buried in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, the eve of Victory Day.

Meanwhile, members of the Russian military took to Red Square and the skies overhead in the capital Moscow to rehearse this year's edition of the Victory Day Parade, which will be held on Thursday to mark 74 years since Nazi Germany's defeat.

