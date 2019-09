A handout photo made available by NASA shows a general view of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft in the early morning hours ahead of the scheduled launch with Expedition 61 crewmembers Jessica Meir of NASA and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos, and spaceflight participant Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of the United Arab Emirates, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NASA/BILL INGALLS HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: NASA/BILL INGALLS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of United Arab Emirates gestures after donning space suits shortly before the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL

The International Space Station (ISS) crew members UAE astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri (C), Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka (bottom) and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir (top) board the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft for the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV / POOL

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Jessica Meir of the U.S., Oleg Skripochka of Russia and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of United Arab Emirates walk to the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL

United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazza Almansoori, member of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), waves to his relatives from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DMITRI LOVETSKY / POOL POOL PHOTO

The Russian Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft lifts off from the launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 25 September 2019, carrying the expedition 61/62 crew members, UAE astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, to the International Space Station (ISS). Mansouri will be the first Emirati in space. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Russian Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft lifts off from the launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 25 September 2019, carrying the expedition 61/62 crew members, UAE astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, to the International Space Station (ISS). EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft with a cosmonaut and two astronauts, including the first Emirati to go to space, blasted off Wednesday from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome bound for the International Space Station.

Liftoff occurred on schedule at 1357 GMT from the Kazakh cosmodrome pad where Russia's Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, took off in 1961.