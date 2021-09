Several of the trophies that can be seen in the exhibition that the Autoworld, the Brussels automobile museum, dedicates to the centenary of the Spa-Francorchamps automobile circuit. EPA-ffEFE/ Ricardo Ruiz Varo.

Along with French fries, beer, chocolate or Manekken-Pis, the Belgians take pride in the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, “the best” Formula One circuit that turns 100 years in 2021. EPA-EFE/ Ricardo Ruiz Varo.

A vehicle on display in the exhibition that the Autoworld, the Brussels automobile museum, dedicates to the centenary of the Spa-Francorchamps automobile circuit. EPA-EFE/ Ricardo Ruiz Varo.

Along with French fries, beer, chocolate and the Manekken-Pis, Belgians take pride in the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, “the best” Formula One circuit in the world and one that this year marks its centenary.

“We are really, really proud of the circuit because a lot of Formula One drivers (say) that this is the best circuit to drive, the most beautiful circuit,” Sebastien de Baere, the director of Autoworld, told Efe. EFE

rrv/ta/jt