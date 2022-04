Photo provided by SpaceX showing the crew of the Axiom 1 (Ax-1) mission on board the Dragon Endeavour capsule: (left to right) Mark Pathy, Larry Connor, Miguel Lopez-Alegria and Eytan Stibbe. EFE/SpaceX /Editorial Use Only/ No Sales/ Available only to illustrate the accompanying article (Obligatory credit)

The four astronauts with the Ax-1 mission, the first completely private, commercial orbital flight to the International Space Station, returned safely to Earth on Monday aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour capsule.

As scheduled, after its fiery reentry into the Earth's atmosphere, the Dragon capsule made a controlled parachute descent into the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast at Jacksonville, Florida, at 1:12 pm where several Space X vessels were on hand to recover it and help the crew to exit.