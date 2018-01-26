Cedric Sorhaindo (L) of France in action against Julen Aguinagalde (R) of Spain during the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 Semi Final match between France and Spain, in Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Raul Entrerrios (L) of Spain in action against Luc Abalo (R) of France during the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 Semi Final match between France and Spain, in Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Adrien Dipanda (R) of France in action against Joan Canellas (L) of Spain during the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 Semi Final match between France and Spain, in Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Julen Canellas (C) of Spain in action against Adrien Dipanda (L) and Nedim Remili (R) of France during the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 Semi Final match between France and Spain, in Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Michael Guigou (C) and Adrien Dipanda (R) of France in action against Eduardo Gurbindo (L) of Spain during the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 Semi Final match between France and Spain, in Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Players of Spain celebrate after winning the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 Semi Final match between France and Spain, in Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Spain reached the final of the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 with a 27-23 victory here Friday over France.

The three-time champions trailed the Spanish side 15-9 at the end of the first half.

Spain continued to dominate after the break, widening their lead to nine at one point before the French rebounded to score six unanswered goals to bring the score to 23-20.

But the Spaniards were able to contain the French onslaught and prevail 27-23.

Spain, who have finished second on four occasions, will be pursuing their first European handball crown in Sunday's final.