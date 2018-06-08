Spain national team coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday underlined the importance of the upcoming friendly match against Tunisia, La Roja's final test prior to the start of the 2018 World Cup.

Lopetegui said that he chose the tie with Tunisia for the similarity between its playing style and that of Morocco, one of the teams Spain will face in Group B, alongside Portugal and Iran.

"The choice was not random," he said, noting that the Tunisians are undefeated in their last nine matches.

"And it's a team with very interesting things that will push us to take another step forward and improve concepts," Lopetegui said at a press conference on the eve of the game.

Tunisia are similar to Morocco in both team make-up and tactics, the Spanish coach said.

The coach said that while he would like to have enough changes to give playing minutes to every member of the squad, the limit for the match will be six substitutions.