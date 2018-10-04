Spain's coach Luis Enrique said Thursday he feels sorry for players he was not able to call up for upcoming international clashes due to injury.

The players sidelined due to injury would be Dani Carvajal, Iñigo Martinez, Sergi Roberto, Diego Llorente and Isco Alarcón.

"As a coach, this is the first time it happens; I feel sorry about the players' injuries," Enrique said during a press conference held in Madrid.

"I see a chance for other players to show me if they have a chance with the squad," he said, adding "any player could feature in the starting line-up. I look for a positive aspect in a situation which is undoubtedly bad, an injury."

Wales is set to host a friendly match in Cardiff with La Roja on Oct. 11, who will then take on England in Seville in a UEFA Nations League clash four days later.

Spain marked a remarkable kick-off in the newly-created UEFA tournament, claiming two wins in a row; over England (2-1) and Croatia (6-0).

"When you wear the Spain jersey, we need to seek results. We want to win against England in order to go through to the UEFA Nations League final," the coach said of the match to be held in Seville.

Enrique also shared his thoughts regarding playing style, saying he's "open to any possibility," adding: "As coaches we try different things if we think they'll be beneficial. We've proven we have reasons to battle with our style."

He was asked about some players who were not called up for the list, like Barcelona's left back, Jordi Alba, and Atletico Madrid's striker Diego Costa.

"I do not normally speak of any player that is not on the list," Enrique said, adding: "It has not happened to me not to call up a player for personal reasons, until now what I have done was for professional reasons."

Enrique added that many players were out of the squad despite being at a good level and showing good performance.