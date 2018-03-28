Spain's Diego Costa (2-R) and Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (R) vie for the ball during an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Spain at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spain's Thiago Alcantara (C) vies for the ball with Argentina's Lucas Biglia (L) and Giovani Lo Celso (R) during an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Spain at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Spain at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (2-L) heads the ball to score a goal during an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Spain at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi celebrates a goal during an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Spain at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spain's Dani Carvajal (L) and Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso (R) vie for the ball during an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Spain at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spain's midfielder Isco Alarcon (R) shoots against Argentinean Nicolas Otamendi (L) to score the sixth goal during an international friendly soccer match played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spain's players celebrate after scoring the sixth goal against Argentina during an international friendly soccer match played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spain romped to a 6-1 victory here Tuesday in a friendly match against Argentina, who were playing without captain Lionel Messi.

All 65,541 seats at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium were filled in expectation of a compelling contest between two of the favorites heading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

La Roja won the 2010 tournament and Argentina were the runners-up in 2014, losing in the final to Germany.

The South American side came into Tuesday's match missing not only five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, but also their second-best-striker, Sergio "Kun" Agüero, who is likewise recovering from injury.

Both sides showed signs of nervousness in the early going and the first chance came in the 8th minute on a counter that left Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain alone with the ball in front of Spain's goal, only for his shot to bounce over the cross-bar.

Diego Costa struck for Spain four minutes later, colliding with Argentina keeper Sergio Romero as he threaded the ball into the net.

Costa, while sore, was able to play on, but Willy Caballero had to come on for Romero.

The Argentines looked on the verge of equalizing when Meza shot from close range, yet the timely intervention of Sergio Ramos was enough to send the ball wide.

Minutes later, Caballero's poor goal kick set up a goal by Isco Alarcon with help from Marco Asensio, who picked up his second assist of the night.

The visitors cut Spain's advantage to 2-1 in the 39th minute, as Nicolas Otamendi got his head to Even Banega's corner kick.

Argentina pushed hard to start the second half only to fall behind 3-1 in the 52nd on Alarcon's second goal of the contest. Reeling, the visitors conceded again just three minutes later, to Thiago Alcantara.

Even with the match won, Spain remained hungry for more and the margin increase to 6-1 with a pair of goals within the space of two minutes: Iago Aspas in the 73rd and Isco - completing the hat trick - in the 74th.