An Iranian national team fan reacts after a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Spanish forward Diego Costa (R) and Iranian defender Morteza Pouraliganji during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B soccer match between Iran and Spain, in Kazan, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Iranian women and men cheer at Tehran's Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, 20 June 2018 during a public viewing of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Iran and Spain played in Kazan, Russia. EPA-EFE/STR

Spain's Diego Costa (top left) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Spain struggled to break down Iran's stubborn defense but managed to pull out a 1-0 victory in World Cup Group B action here Wednesday night thanks to Diego Costa's luck-aided goal early in the second half.

Fully aware of Spain's big edge in terms of technical skill, Iran adopted an ultra-defensive approach at Kazan Arena that tested the patience of the star-studded Iberian side.

Spain at one point in the match held an 85 percent edge in ball possession, but its lack of precision in the Iranian penalty area made for a frustrating day at the office for Isco, Andres Iniesta, David Silva and the other Spanish attackers.

Spain's offense sputtered in the first half and failed to generate danger with crosses from the wings despite the return of Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal, who had suffered a hamstring injury in the Champions League final.

La Roja came out more inspired though at the start of the second half, with defender Gerard Pique getting a chance off a corner kick, Sergio Busquets firing toward the top left corner of the goal and Isco sending a shot over the crossbar.

Even so, it was Iran that nearly opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when Karim Ansarifard gathered a ball in the area and sent a shot into the side netting.

But on the very next play Spain finally broke through thanks to pure luck when defender Ramin Rezaeian inadvertently kicked the ball off Costa and into the back of the net while defending the Spanish striker in the area.

The change on the scoreboard completely altered the complexion of the match, as Iran came out of its defensive shell and appeared to score the equalizer in the 60th minute.

On the play, Saeid Ezatolahi booted the ball past Spanish net minder David de Gea and across the goal line, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviewed the action and determined that the Iranian midfielder was offside.

Both teams had chances to score over the final 20 minutes of the match, but Pique was unable to get the ball across the line in a 70th-minute scramble near the goal mouth and Iranian forward Mehdi Tarema sent a close-range header over the crossbar in the 82nd minute.

Spain (4 points) will take on Morocco (0 points) in its final Group B match on June 25, while Iran (3 points) is still alive but will likely need to defeat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal (4 points) that same day to advance to the tournament's knockout stage.