England national soccer team manager Gareth Southgate (C) attends the UEFA Nations League draw at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The group fixtures of League A with the flag of Spain are displayed on an electronic panel following the draw of the UEFA Nations League at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Former Portuguese soccer player Deco shows the ticket of Spain during the draw of the UEFA Nations League at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

England will host Spain on Sept. 8 in the first match for both teams in the new UEFA Nations League, according to the schedule released Wednesday.

Croatia join La Roja and the Three Lions in Group 3 of League A, the top tier of the new continental competition.

After the away clash with England, Spain is to host Croatia Sept. 11.

Spain's respective return matches with England and Croatia are set for Oct. 15 and Nov. 15, respectively.

The Nations League will operate in years without World Cup and European Championship qualifiers and is intended to largely eliminate the need for friendlies.

The new tourney will also provide an alternate route to the playoffs for Euro Cup berths.