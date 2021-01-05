In a shop in the Spanish city of La Coruña, a plush coronavirus toy is for sale with a charitable initiative, as part of the profits go to the NGO Save the Children. EFE/Cabalar

At a shop in the northwestern Spanish city of La Coruña, coronavirus is on the shelves -- in the form of a plush toy, as part of a charitable initiative that sees some of the profits going to the NGO Save the Children.



At ‘La Liada’, Covid-19 is not the only virus being embodied as a cuddly toy: the Ebola virus is also for sale, as well as Mono (infectious mononucleosis).



Selling these kinds of alternative plush toys isn't new for La Liada, as they already stocked ones prior to the pandemic; "we already had microbes and diseases", store owner, Lía Gimeno, tells Efe. EFE-EPA





