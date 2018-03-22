The head coach of Spain's national team shrugged off suggestions his side will head into the 2018 World Cup as the favorite, saying those labels don't interest him and that his sole focus is on Friday night's friendly against defending champion Germany.

"Pre(-tournament) labels are of little interest to us. We want to make the most of a nice, challenging contest against the world champions in their stadium, which is enough incentive to play a good match," Julen Lopetegui said in a press conference Thursday at Esprit Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Lopetegui praised Germany and its head coach, Joachim Low.

"He's won lots of titles. He's consolidated a generation of soccer players with a defined style ... He has all our admiration and respect," the manager said.

Germany showed the strength of its system by winning the 2014 World Cup with one team and the Confederations Cup three years later with a completely different squad, Lopetegui said.

"Germany hasn't stopped growing. Last year, it won the Confederations without 10 players from the World Cup (in Brazil) and also won the (European) U-21 (Championship) ... That speaks to its potential," he added.

Asked if he would divide up his players' minutes considering the demands of their club teams heading into the final stretch of the 2017-2018 season, Lopetegui said he would give priority to the interests of the national squad.

"We're aware of the juncture of the season but also of our opportunity in two matches (against Germany on Friday and Argentina on Tuesday) heading into the World Cup. Like always, we'll try to compete well, get a good result and make sure everyone plays a key role. We have our priorities straight and we'll see what happens in the matches," he added.

Referring to FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, who will be unable for Spain in Dusseldorf due to a broken toe, Lopetegui did not say who would replace him but expressed confidence that player would perform well.

He also confirmed that another Barça player, Gerard Pique, was feeling better after missing two days of training due to illness.

Four days after the friendly in Dusseldorf, Spain will host Argentina on Tuesday at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid and Germany will host Brazil at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Spain has been drawn into Group B for the 2018 World Cup in Russia along with Portugal, Morocco and Iran.

Germany is in Group F, which also includes Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.