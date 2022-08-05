An employee at the La Estrella factory in Coria del Río (Seville), which is running 24 hours a day to produce 90,000 kilos of ice cubes to meet customer demand. EFE/ José Manuel Vidal

An employee at the La Estrella factory in Coria del Río (Seville), which is running 24 hours a day to produce 90,000 kilos of ice cubes to meet customer demand. EFE/ José Manuel Vidal

An employee at the La Estrella factory in Coria del Río (Seville), which is running 24 hours a day to produce 90,000 kilos of ice cubes to meet customer demand. EFE/ José Manuel Vidal

An employee at the La Estrella factory in Coria del Río (Seville), which is running 24 hours a day to produce 90,000 kilos of ice cubes to meet customer demand. EFE/ José Manuel Vidal

Spain’s ice industry is facing a crisis amid an extreme heatwave that has gripped the country and sharply increased the demand for ice.



“We don't even stop to sleep,” spokesman for Spanish ice company Hielos Estrella, Alba Aparicio, tells Efe.



(...)