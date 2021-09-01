Demonstrators gather at the doors of the regional parliament of Murcia to protest the situation of the Mar Menor in Cartagena, Spain, 01 September 2021. EFE/Marcial Guillén

Thousands of Murcia residents formed a human chain around the Mar Menor shores, as a symbolic act of grief over the environmental disaster in Murcia, Spain, 28 August 2021. EFE/Juan Carlos Caval

A court in the Spanish region of Murcia has opened investigation procedures against the Ministry for Ecological Transition over its alleged role in the environmental disaster in the Mar Menor, a lagoon in southeastern Spain, where tons of dead fish have washed ashore in the past week.

The investigation procedures were launched following a lawsuit filed by the government of the Region of Murcia on August 17 against the ministry for “inaction” in regenerating the saltwater lagoon, while the Spanish government has accused regional authorities of using the legal spat to hide its own negligence and shift responsibility.EFE

