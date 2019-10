Spain's King Felipe VI (C) and Queen Letizia (2-R) stand with their children Crown Princess Leonor (2-L) and Princess Sofia (R) during a military parade held on the occasion of National Day, in downtown Madrid, Spain, 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spain's Queen Letizia (R), speaks to her daughters, Crown Princess Leonor (C) and Princess Sofia (L), in presence of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L, rear), as they arrive to attend a military parade held on the occasion of National Day, in downtown Madrid, Spain, 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

A crane vehicle lifts its platform to rescue a paratrooper hanging from a lamp post after he got caught while flying the Spanish national flag during the National Day military parade in downtown Madrid, Spain, 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) and Crown Princess Leonor (L) smile during a military parade held on the occasion of National Day, in downtown Madrid, Spain, 12 October 2019. EPA/BALLESTEROS

King Felipe VI oberves the troops at the National Day Parade in Madrid, Spain on 12 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizón

Spain's National Day parade got off to shaky start on Saturday when a paratrooper trailing a large Spanish flag accidentally became tangled up on a lamppost as he attempted to land on the street near the royal gallery.

King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía watched on as first corporal Luis Fernando Pozo of the Paratrooper Brigade collided with the streetlight located opposite Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu stadium.