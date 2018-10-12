Spain's Paco Alcacer (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Wales during a friendly match on Thursday, Oct. 11, in Cardiff, Wales. EFE-EPA/Mike Griffiths/UK OUT

Spain's Sergio Ramos scores a goal against Wales during a friendly match on Thursday, Oct. 11, in Cardiff, Wales. EFE-EPA/Mike Griffiths/UK OUT

Spain's Marc Bartra (No. 21) scores a goal against Wales during a friendly match on Thursday, Oct. 11, in Cardiff, Wales. EFE-EPA/Mike Griffiths/UK OUT

Paco Alcacer had a brace here Thursday as Spain routed a Wales squad without star striker Gareth Bale 4-1 in a friendly.

Though coach Luis Enrique made six changes to the lineup that demolished World Cup runners-up Croatia 6-0 a month ago in Spain, La Roja were equally deadly against the Red Dragons to the sorrow of most of the 52,000 spectators at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Alcacer opened the scoring in the 10th minute with an assist from Jose Luis Goya and the second goal came just nine minutes later, when Suso's free kick found Sergio Ramos unmarked in the box and the defender converted.

A failure of the Wales back line led to Alcacer's second of the night in the 29th minute.

The Welsh got a bit of a respite in the second half as Enrique took the opportunity to give playing time to some of his subs. But there was still more pain to come, in the form of Marc Bartra's goal in the 74th minute to make it 4-0.

And few Welsh supporters were left in the stands by the time Sam Vokes scored for the home side in the final minute of regulation.