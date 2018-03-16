Spanish national soccer team's head coach, Julen Lopetegui, speaks during a press conference held to announce Spain squad for their friendly matches agaionst Germany and Argentina, in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Spain's national soccer team coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday called up Marcos Alonso, Dani Parejo and Rodi Hernández-Cascante for the first time, while Atletico Madrid's forward Diego Costa returned to the squad for the first time in nine months for the upcoming friendly matches against Germany and Argentina.

Barcelona's injured Sergio Busquets, as well as Chelsea's Alvaro Morata were left out of the squad for the friendlies scheduled for Mar. 23 against home side Germany and Mar. 27 against Argentina in Madrid.

"When he was competing and playing at a good level, Diego always has been with us. He was inactive for a while and now he became active again in Atletico Madrid and with us. This does not guarantee anything, Alvaro's chances in the World Cup are intact and Diego fights for that spot," Lopetegui said at a press conference.

Lopetegui said that Morata was excluded from the squad after the physical issues he has been struggling with and being on the sideline with his club.

Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Koke Resurrección, Lucas Vázquez and Diego Costa were summoned after being excluded from the previous squad, while Alonso, Parejo and Rodi joined the national team for the first time.

The Spanish squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Club Bilbao), Pepe Reina (Napoli), David de Gea (Manchester United).

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) and Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Dani Parejo (Valencia), Rodri Hernandez (Villarreal), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Koke Resurrección, Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Marco Asensio and Isco Alarcón (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid), Diego Costa (Atletico de Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) and Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo).